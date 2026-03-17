UPI payments now accepted in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka just made life easier for Indian travelers. Now you can pay instantly using your favorite UPI apps, reducing the need to carry physical cash or cards. The system, launched by the leaders of India and Sri Lanka is a joint effort between LankaPay and NPCI International.

How it works Indian tourists can simply scan LankaQR codes at places like Cinnamon Hotels, Taj Hotels, Barista cafes, Keells Supermarket, and Odel to pay directly from their phones.

The expansion of UPI merchant acceptance in Sri Lanka was reported in March 2026.

Expanding reach LankaPay is working to expand UPI acceptance across tourist locations in Sri Lanka and aims to increase UPI coverage across the country over time.

With India already sending over 400,000 visitors in 2024 alone, this move should make trips smoother (and shopping sprees easier).