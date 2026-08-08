PhonePe says UPI payments will remain free for you

The current debate revolves around whether an MDR could be levied on certain business-directed electronic payments.

The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 empowers the government to levy MDR on notified electronic payment modes.

For certain business-directed UPI transactions above ₹2,000, a potential MDR has been suggested at 0.25% to 0.4%.

However, person-to-person payments would not be covered by this proposed levy.