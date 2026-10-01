UPI records 802 million daily transactions worth ₹97,913cr in September
Business
UPI recorded record average daily transactions in September 2026, clocking an average of 802 million daily transactions worth nearly ₹97,913 crore.
Even with fewer days than August, the festive buzz, especially around Ganesh Chaturthi, pushed people to make more and bigger payments online.
UPI adoption spreads beyond metros
UPI isn't just a metro thing anymore. Anand Kumar Bajaj, founder, MD & CEO, PayNearby, pointed out that smaller towns and rural areas are catching on fast.
As digital payments are becoming more common beyond large cities, experts say upcoming changes like the October 15 MDR regime probably won't slow things down since UPI has a lower cost compared with cards and an established habit of using the payment system.