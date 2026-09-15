UPI payments above ₹2,000 to attract fees starting October 15

The new MDR framework won't affect most daily UPI transactions.

Transactions up to ₹2,000 will continue to be free of charge, accounting for over 95% of UPI's P2M transaction volume.

Person-to-person (P2P) transfers and payments made by small merchants under the P2pm framework, those receiving up to ₹1 lakh a month through UPI QR codes, will also be exempt from MDR.