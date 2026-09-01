UPI transactions cross 24B for first time

While the number of transactions has seen a significant jump, the value of these transactions has remained fairly stable.

In August, UPI processed transactions worth ₹29.82 lakh crore, a slight dip from July's ₹29.88 lakh crore. This translates to a marginal month-on-month decline of around 0.2%.

However, on a year-on-year basis, the transaction value saw an impressive increase of 20%.