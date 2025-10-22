UPI records over ₹94,000 crore in daily transaction value

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) , India's real-time digital payment system, is witnessing a record-breaking October. The growth is largely attributed to the ongoing Diwali festivities and recent cuts in goods and services tax (GST) rates. According to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) , which operates the platform, UPI's average daily transaction value has jumped by 13% over September to ₹94,000 crore.

Transaction surge UPI accounts for 85% of all digital transactions The latest data from NPCI shows that UPI has witnessed one of its highest month-on-month growth rates in recent years. The platform now accounts for a whopping 85% of all digital transactions in India. On Diwali eve, the platform recorded a record-breaking 740 million transactions in a single day. The average daily volume for October is 695 million, up over 6% from September's record of 654 million transactions.

Transaction milestones Highest-ever monthly transaction value expected for October UPI has crossed the ₹1 lakh crore daily transaction value mark six times this month, compared to just three days in September. This trend is typical for payment platforms, which see monthly peaks during the first few days due to salary and EMI payments. The platform is on track to achieve its highest-ever monthly figures for October, with total transaction value likely surpassing ₹28 lakh crore against the current record of ₹25 lakh crore.