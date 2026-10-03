UPI transactions soar to 145B in H1 FY27

Despite the impressive growth in H1 FY27, September 2026 saw a slight decline in both transaction volume and value.

The total number of transactions for the month was 24.07 billion, down by 1.7% from August's 24.5 billion.

Similarly, the total value also decreased to ₹29.37 lakh crore from last month's ₹29.82 lakh crore, a drop of about 1.5%.

However, it's important to note August had one more day than September this year which could account for some of this decline.