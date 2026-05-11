UPL posts 20% Q4 profit rise to ₹1,294 cr
Business
UPL just dropped its fiscal 2025-26 results, and things are looking up: the agrochemical giant posted a 20% jump in fourth-quarter profit, hitting ₹1,294 crore.
Total income for the quarter also climbed 18% to ₹18,335 crore.
Expenses were higher too, but profit growth outpaced costs.
UPL full-year profit more than doubled
For the full year, UPL's net profit more than doubled to ₹2,220 crore and total income crossed ₹51,800 crore.
Chairman Jai Shroff called it "a record year," crediting strong leadership despite tough global conditions.
CFO Bikash Prasad highlighted smarter risk management and paying off $500 million in debt as key moves that boosted the company's financial health.