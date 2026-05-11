UPL posts 20% Q4 profit rise to ₹1,294 cr Business May 11, 2026

UPL just dropped its fiscal 2025-26 results, and things are looking up: the agrochemical giant posted a 20% jump in fourth-quarter profit, hitting ₹1,294 crore.

Total income for the quarter also climbed 18% to ₹18,335 crore.

Expenses were higher too, but profit growth outpaced costs.