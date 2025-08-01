UPL's Q1 loss narrows to ₹88cr, revenue up 2% Business Aug 01, 2025

UPL just shared some good news for its first quarter of FY26—losses dropped sharply to ₹88 crore from last year's ₹384 crore, and revenue ticked up 2% to ₹9,216 crore.

India was the star performer with a 21% jump in sales, while Europe and North America also grew modestly.

Latin America and other regions slipped by 10%, showing not every market had a win.