UPL's Q1 loss narrows to ₹88cr, revenue up 2%
UPL just shared some good news for its first quarter of FY26—losses dropped sharply to ₹88 crore from last year's ₹384 crore, and revenue ticked up 2% to ₹9,216 crore.
India was the star performer with a 21% jump in sales, while Europe and North America also grew modestly.
Latin America and other regions slipped by 10%, showing not every market had a win.
Specialty chemicals grow, but main business dips slightly
UPL's specialty chemicals arm, Superform, grew 9%, but their main global business saw a slight dip due to Brazil's slowdown.
On the finance side, UPL cut its debt and improved cash generation—moves that boosted cash flow.
Chairman Jai Shroff said they're focused on improving margins and making the company leaner.
Still, despite these efforts, UPL shares ended down 6% today at ₹660—a reminder that even with progress, investors can be tough to impress.