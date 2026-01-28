UPS is cutting 30,000 jobs as it halves Amazon deliveries Business Jan 28, 2026

UPS is set to cut up to 30,000 jobs by 2026, following a previous round of 48,000 job cuts last year.

The move comes as the company plans to slash its Amazon package deliveries by half and focus on saving costs.

Planned cuts will be made through a voluntary buyout offer for full-time drivers and through attrition.