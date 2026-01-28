UPS is cutting 30,000 jobs as it halves Amazon deliveries
UPS is set to cut up to 30,000 jobs by 2026, following a previous round of 48,000 job cuts last year.
The move comes as the company plans to slash its Amazon package deliveries by half and focus on saving costs.
Planned cuts will be made through a voluntary buyout offer for full-time drivers and through attrition.
By the numbers: Big savings, fewer Amazon boxes
UPS already dropped one million daily Amazon packages in 2025 and aims for another million less this year.
Cutting back on Amazon work is expected to reduce volume and help lower costs.
A major shakeup behind the scenes
Along with job cuts, UPS will close 24 facilities in early 2026 and reconfigure its US network.
The company also retired all its McDonnell Douglas MD-11 cargo planes just months after a tragic crash in late 2025—a tough chapter for their air operations.