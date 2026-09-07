Upstox brings US fractional stocks, ETFs to Indians from $1
Business
Upstox just rolled out a feature that lets Indian users invest directly in US stocks and ETFs: think Apple, Tesla, Amazon, and more.
You can start with as little as $1 thanks to fractional investing, making it easier for Indian users to get a piece of the global action.
Upstox allows rupee funding, $250,000 limit
You can fund your account in rupees (it gets converted to US dollars), place trades even outside US market hours, and invest up to $250,000 per year under Reserve Bank of India rules.
Upstox CEO and Co-founder Ravi Kumar says this move is all about helping Indians diversify into new areas like AI and space tech, making global investing way more accessible.