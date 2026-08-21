Upstox explores IPO to raise ₹3,351-3,829cr and allow investor exits

Upstox, the investment app you might've seen ads for, is exploring a potential IPO and has initiated preliminary discussions with investment banks to raise around $350-400 million, or roughly ₹3,351-3,829 crore.

This means they'll offer new shares and let some early investors cash out.

Upstox became a unicorn in 2021 (yep, $3.5 billion valuation!) and has backing from big names like Tiger Global and the late Ratan Tata.