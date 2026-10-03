Upwork: AI skills demand up 109% last year, human expertise
Business
Upwork's latest report shows that demand for AI skills shot up by 109% last year.
As companies rush to add AI tools into their work, they're still counting on real people to guide the tech and make sure it works smoothly, so human expertise is definitely not out of style.
Video generation demand soars over 300%
Some specific AI skills are really taking off: video generation saw demand soar over 300%, while skills like AI integration and data annotation grew by 178% and 154%.
Even jobs like chatbot development (up 71%) and image generation (up 95%) are on the rise.
The report also notes more companies hiring "fractional" or short-term specialists for tasks that need a creative, human touch, showing that tech is cool, but people still matter.