Urban Company posts 182.5cr Q2 loss amid InstaHelp spending

Urban Company just posted a bigger net loss of ₹182.5 crore for Q2 FY27, even though its revenue shot up by 41.4% year-on-year to ₹537.3 crore.

The main reason? Heavy spending on InstaHelp, their fast-growing service arm.

To keep the momentum going, Urban Company is looking to raise up to ₹2,500 crore for future plans.