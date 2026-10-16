Urban Company posts 182.5cr Q2 loss amid InstaHelp spending
Urban Company just posted a bigger net loss of ₹182.5 crore for Q2 FY27, even though its revenue shot up by 41.4% year-on-year to ₹537.3 crore.
The main reason? Heavy spending on InstaHelp, their fast-growing service arm.
To keep the momentum going, Urban Company is looking to raise up to ₹2,500 crore for future plans.
Urban Company sees 63% InstaHelp growth
InstaHelp orders soared by 63%, and India's core services saw a solid boost too, with transaction values rising 26.3% year-on-year.
Internationally, things are looking bright: the UAE and Singapore helped drive a huge 66% jump in international business net transaction value.
Plus, Urban Company's Native brand got the green light to explore residential air conditioners and Urban Company remains on track to achieve adjusted EBITDA breakeven by Q3 FY28 and adjusted EBITDA of ₹1,000 crore by FY31.