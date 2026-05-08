Urban Company posts ₹161cr March quarter loss, revenue grows 43%
Urban Company saw its losses jump to ₹161 crore in the March 2026 quarter, even though revenue grew 43% to ₹426 crore, thanks to more people booking services and big marketing spending.
Last year's loss was just ₹2.8 crore, so this is a pretty sharp swing.
InstaHelp investment fuels annual ₹235cr loss
Most of the loss came from investing heavily in InstaHelp, its on-demand cleaning service, which handled 2.7 million orders in Q4 alone.
Even with all that action, each order cost it more; EBITDA loss per order rose 17% to ₹447 due to marketing and onboarding expenses.
For the full year, Urban Company lost ₹235 crore (after being profitable last year), but CEO Abhiraj Singh Bhal says it is doubling down on InstaHelp and aiming for break-even by third quarter of FY28.
Urban Company delays Saudi Arabia exit
Urban Company also delayed shutting down its Saudi Arabia operations because of conflict in West Asia.