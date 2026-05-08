Urban Company posts ₹161cr March quarter loss, revenue grows 43%

InstaHelp investment fuels annual ₹235cr loss

Most of the loss came from investing heavily in InstaHelp, its on-demand cleaning service, which handled 2.7 million orders in Q4 alone.

Even with all that action, each order cost it more; EBITDA loss per order rose 17% to ₹447 due to marketing and onboarding expenses.

For the full year, Urban Company lost ₹235 crore (after being profitable last year), but CEO Abhiraj Singh Bhal says it is doubling down on InstaHelp and aiming for break-even by third quarter of FY28.