Urban Company posts ₹235 cr FY26 loss after InstaHelp push

Urban Company reiterates Ebitda breakeven Q3FY28

Revenue shot up 43% in Q4FY26 to ₹426 crore, and grew 36% over the year to reach ₹1,556 crore.

But costs rose fast too—especially for InstaHelp, where spending on marketing and onboarding partners drove up losses.

CEO Abhiraj Singh Bhal says they're focusing on growth and market leadership now, even if it means short-term losses: the company reiterated its target of achieving consolidated adjusted Ebitda breakeven by Q3FY28.