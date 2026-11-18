Urban Company shares jump 7% after ₹2,500 cr QIP oversubscribed
Urban Company's stock jumped 7% on Wednesday, touching a high of ₹172.45 per share on the NSE after its latest fundraising round got a huge response.
The company's ₹2,500 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) was nearly six times oversubscribed, pulling in bids worth about ₹15,300 crore from both Indian and global investors.
Mutual funds back expansion of InstaHelp
Indian mutual funds like SBI, ICICI Prudential, UTI, and Aditya Birla Sun Life all joined in on the action.
With this fresh funding, Urban Company plans to boost its financial flexibility and expand InstaHelp, so it can keep growing in a competitive market.