Urban Company stock drops over 7.5% after ₹182.48cr loss
Urban Company's stock dropped over 7.5% on Monday after the company reported bigger losses, because of losses at its InstaHelp division.
Even though the main business is still solid, the company's net loss in the September quarter jumped to ₹182.48 crore, more than triple last year's number.
That made Urban Company the biggest loser on the Nifty 500 on Monday.
InstaHelp revenue ₹20.5cr losses ₹173cr
InstaHelp did see its revenue rise to ₹20.5 crore, but losses deepened to ₹173 crore and it's trailing behind rivals like Snabbit in efficiency.
Analysts can't agree on what to do next: four say "sell," three recommend "buy," and two suggest holding for now.
The share price has slipped from nearly ₹200 recently to around ₹146 today, with Kotak Institutional Equities setting a ₹155 price target.