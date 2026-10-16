Urban Company to raise ₹2,500 cr to scale after IPO

Big moves in the startup world: Urban Company is set to raise ₹2,500 crore to fuel its next phase of growth after last year's IPO, aiming for more flexibility and scale.

The company had ₹1,901 crore in cash as of September 30 and its businesses, excluding the InstaHelp segment, generated ₹119 crore in adjusted EBITDA over the past nine months, so this funding should help it expand faster.