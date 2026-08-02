Urban Company's InstaHelp delivers 100,000 orders in a day
Urban Company's InstaHelp, its quick service housekeeping platform, just crossed 100,000 delivered orders in a single day, compared with 50,000 daily bookings in February.
The company says this shows how much people want speedy help at home, and that InstaHelp's model is really working.
InstaHelp July logs nearly 2 million orders
Launched as a pilot in Mumbai last year, InstaHelp offers cleaning, laundry, dishwashing, and meal prep with pros ready within minutes.
July alone saw nearly 2 million orders, helping InstaHelp beat rivals like Snabbit and Pronto to reclaim the top spot.
InstaHelp Q1 orders 3.82 million up 43%
InstaHelp fulfilled 3.82 million orders in Q1 FY27, a 43% jump from last quarter, and cut losses per order from ₹447 to ₹346.
CEO and co-founder Abhiraj Singh Bhal says its focus is on unit economics and long-term value.