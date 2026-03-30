Urban Company's InstaHelp reaches 1 million monthly bookings milestone

Motilal Oswal neutral on Urban Company

Motilal Oswal just gave Urban Company a "neutral" rating, saying InstaHelp is still pretty new and will need more investment in training and onboarding, so cash burn could stay high for now.

Still, investors are interested: SBI Mutual Fund increased its stake by purchasing shares worth ₹632.2 crore (nearly 4% of outstanding equity) in a block deal.

The stock closed at ₹114.1 last session (has gained 10.7% in the past month), but it's still below its all-time high of ₹201.

Brokerage noted that continued investments in onboarding, training and supply expansion are likely to sustain cash burn, making adoption trajectory and unit economics key monitorables.