Urban Company's InstaHelp reaches 1 million monthly bookings milestone
Urban Company is in the spotlight after its InstaHelp service crossed one million monthly bookings, a big milestone for the platform.
InstaHelp, which promises quick housekeeping help like cleaning and meal prep within 10 to 15 minutes of booking, saw over 50,000 daily orders in February.
The service is already up and running in Mumbai and Delhi NCR.
Motilal Oswal neutral on Urban Company
Motilal Oswal just gave Urban Company a "neutral" rating, saying InstaHelp is still pretty new and will need more investment in training and onboarding, so cash burn could stay high for now.
Still, investors are interested: SBI Mutual Fund increased its stake by purchasing shares worth ₹632.2 crore (nearly 4% of outstanding equity) in a block deal.
The stock closed at ₹114.1 last session (has gained 10.7% in the past month), but it's still below its all-time high of ₹201.
Brokerage noted that continued investments in onboarding, training and supply expansion are likely to sustain cash burn, making adoption trajectory and unit economics key monitorables.