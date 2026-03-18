Urban Company's stock hits new high after SBI MF investment

Back in September 2025, Urban Company's IPO raised ₹1,900 crore and saw huge demand: over 103 times subscribed overall. Big institutional buyers led the charge, with retail and non-institutional investors also piling in. The stock made its debut at a strong 57% premium on listing day.

Latest financials of Urban Company

The provided source (March 2026) does not include quarter-specific financial figures.

Quarter-specific references and associated figures (for example, "Q3 FY26," revenue, net loss, or EBITDA numbers) have been removed because they are not supported by the source.