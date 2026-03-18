Urban Company's stock jumps 15% as SBI MF buys stake

Institutional investors now hold about 68.85% of Urban Company's shares

A ton of shares, about two-thirds of the company, just hit the market, but instead of crashing, the stock actually rose.

That's because big players like SBI Mutual Fund stepped in, picking up about a 3.98% stake for roughly ₹632 crore; institutional investors are estimated to hold about 68.85% of the company's shares.

This helped soak up selling pressure and kept prices steady.