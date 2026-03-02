Urban Company's stock slips under IPO price: What's the buzz

Urban Company, which operates in the Professional Services sector, has seen mixed signals lately. While it posted EBITDA of ₹84.7 crore and PAT of ₹248.4 crore (fiscal year not specified in source), a big shift from earlier losses, its five-year average return on equity is still negative at -14.44%. The stock's recent underperformance has caught attention.

Major lock-in periods end soon: On March 5, about 7 million shares become tradable, and a much bigger unlock happens March 17 with nearly two-thirds of all shares (worth over ₹9,600 crore) hitting the market—though no one is forced to sell right away.

Analysts have a median 12-month target of around ₹129.75 per share.