Urban Company's stock slips under IPO price: What's the buzz
Urban Company's stock just dipped to ₹102.48, slipping under its IPO price of ₹103.
After an impressive start—nearly doubling to ₹201.18—the shares have now dropped almost 50% from their peak, including a 15.5% slide this past month.
Mixed signals from Urban Company
Urban Company, which operates in the Professional Services sector, has seen mixed signals lately.
While it posted EBITDA of ₹84.7 crore and PAT of ₹248.4 crore (fiscal year not specified in source), a big shift from earlier losses, its five-year average return on equity is still negative at -14.44%.
The stock's recent underperformance has caught attention.
Major lock-in periods end soon
Major lock-in periods end soon: On March 5, about 7 million shares become tradable, and a much bigger unlock happens March 17 with nearly two-thirds of all shares (worth over ₹9,600 crore) hitting the market—though no one is forced to sell right away.
Analysts have a median 12-month target of around ₹129.75 per share.