Urban Company's 'Udaan' program helps women earn 14% more
Business
Urban Company's Udaan program is helping women professionals earn 14% more by supporting them to ride and own two-wheelers.
The initiative offers training, licenses, and financing, making it easier for women to get around and take on more jobs.
CEO Abhiraj Singh Bhal says Udaan is all about breaking mobility barriers and giving women real economic empowerment.
Over 1,100 women learned to ride 2-wheelers
So far, about 1,800 women across big cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru have joined Udaan.
Over 1,100 learned to ride two-wheelers, and more than 700 now own their vehicles—cutting travel time and service cancelations while letting them book more appointments.
Plus, switching from hired rides could save up to ₹2.7 lakh over five years.