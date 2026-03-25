Urban Company's 'Udaan' program helps women earn 14% more

Over 1,100 women learned to ride 2-wheelers

So far, about 1,800 women across big cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru have joined Udaan.

Over 1,100 learned to ride two-wheelers, and more than 700 now own their vehicles—cutting travel time and service cancelations while letting them book more appointments.

Plus, switching from hired rides could save up to ₹2.7 lakh over five years.