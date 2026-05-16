UrsaCompute commits $300 million to build India's domestic AI infrastructure
Business
UrsaCompute, the tech arm of Ursa Group, is investing $300 million to help India build its own powerful AI infrastructure.
This move is part of the big IndiaAI Mission and will see nearly 2,900 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs set up right here at home, helping India rely less on foreign tech giants for advanced AI work.
Greater Noida phase targets AI training
The first phase kicks off in Greater Noida, focusing on high-powered AI training, projects for Indian languages, and getting more businesses on board.
Plans are already in place to expand to Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.
Co-founder Satish Abburi says this push will tap into India's talent and data strengths while supporting startups, enterprises, and public institutions as they dive deeper into AI.