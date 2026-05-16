UrsaCompute commits $300 million to build India's domestic AI infrastructure

Greater Noida phase targets AI training

The first phase kicks off in Greater Noida, focusing on high-powered AI training, projects for Indian languages, and getting more businesses on board.

Plans are already in place to expand to Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Co-founder Satish Abburi says this push will tap into India's talent and data strengths while supporting startups, enterprises, and public institutions as they dive deeper into AI.