US 10-year Treasury yield falls to 4.996% amid AI concerns
The 10-year US Treasury yield just dropped to its lowest in nearly a month, landing at 4.996%.
Investors are moving their money into safer bets as stock markets take a hit, thanks to worries about the artificial intelligence trade and climbing oil prices.
This slide in yields also means you might see changes in mortgage and loan rates, showing just how cautious the market feels right now.
Two-year and 30-year Treasury yields slip
Yields on other Treasuries fell too: the 2-year dropped to 4.69% and the 30-year slipped to 5.32%.
Market nerves got an extra jolt after NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang mentioned strong demand but capital was scarce, while tensions in the Middle East kept everyone on edge.
Oil prices are spiking (West Texas Intermediate is close to $100 a barrel), which is only adding to the risk-averse mood across financial markets.