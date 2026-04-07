US 2.48% Medicare Advantage increase for 2027 lifts insurers stocks

UnitedHealth Group Humana CVS Health rally

UnitedHealth Group shares climbed 10%, Humana jumped 13%, and CVS Health rose 8% after the announcement.

Analysts were expecting only a modest bump, so this surprise hike is seen as a win for the industry.

As analyst Chris Meekins put it, these higher payments could pave the way for two years of earnings growth, a much-needed boost after the market drop earlier this year.