US 30-year mortgage rates drop to 7.32% 1st since August

Good news if you're eyeing a home: US 30-year mortgage rates just dropped for the first time since August, now sitting at 7.32% (down from 7.40% last week).

It's not a huge drop, but after months of steady hikes, it's a welcome break for anyone dealing with high borrowing costs.

For comparison, this time last year, rates were at 6.19%.

The 15-year fixed rate also nudged down to 6.68%.