US 30-year Treasury yield hits 5.29% since 2007 financial crisis
US 30-year Treasury yields just jumped to 5.29%, the highest we've seen since the financial crisis in 2007.
This spike is mostly about big-picture worries: America's national debt keeps climbing, and inflation has stayed stubbornly above the Federal Reserve's target for five years straight.
Investors everywhere are looking for better returns as government debts rise around the globe.
US firms borrow more amid AI
In the US companies are borrowing more (thanks in part to the AI boom), while some traditional bond buyers have stepped back.
Last week's $25 billion bond auction had its highest yield since 2001.
Even though there are hints that inflation might be cooling off, it's still running much hotter than what policymakers want, with the consumer price index last month rising 3.4% from a year earlier.