US adds 10% duty on Indian goods over forced labor
Business
Starting July 24, 2026, the US is adding a 10% duty on Indian products over concerns about forced labor.
This follows a big trade investigation, but India actually landed in the lower tariff tier, so its exporters still have a bit of an edge.
Indian textiles face $11B US hit
Good news for some: $87.31 billion worth of Indian exports (including smartphones and generic pharmaceuticals) won't be affected by the new duty.
Plus, nearly half of India's shipments get exemptions.
But textile exporters are worried since they don't get certain tariff breaks other countries do, and this could hit their $11 billion business with the US hard.
India is pushing for relief for its textile sector in ongoing trade talks.