US adds 115,000 jobs in April amid Middle East tensions
Business
The US job market surprised everyone by adding 115,000 new jobs in April 2026, way above the expected 55,000, even as the U.S.-Israel war with Iran and rising oil prices kept things tense.
The unemployment rate held at 4.3%, showing that the economy is hanging tough, though weekly jobless claims ticked up to 200,000, hinting at ongoing challenges.
US private sector leads April hiring
Most of April's new jobs came from private companies, especially in health care and construction.
Still, recent months have been a rollercoaster: February saw big job losses while April bounced back strongly.
Dr. Nela Richardson from ADP noted that large firms and small businesses are adapting well to these tough times, but midsize companies are feeling the heat.