US adds 115,000 jobs in April amid Middle East tensions Business May 08, 2026

The US job market surprised everyone by adding 115,000 new jobs in April 2026, way above the expected 55,000, even as the U.S.-Israel war with Iran and rising oil prices kept things tense.

The unemployment rate held at 4.3%, showing that the economy is hanging tough, though weekly jobless claims ticked up to 200,000, hinting at ongoing challenges.