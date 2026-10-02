US adds 29,000 jobs in September as job market cools
Business
September was a tough month for US jobs: only 29,000 new positions were added, way below the 90,000 expected and a big drop from August's numbers.
The unemployment rate nudged up to 4.2%, and earlier months' job gains were also revised down.
It's a sign the job market is cooling off more than most people thought.
Markets rise as Fed odds fall
Surprisingly, Wall Street didn't panic: stock futures actually rose, and the Nasdaq jumped 1.2%.
Gold prices went up too, while the dollar lost some ground against other major currencies.
With this slowdown, chances of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates at its late October meeting dropped sharply to just 23%.