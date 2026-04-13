US AI chip exports delayed, BIS understaffing slows Trump goals
The US push to stay ahead in artificial intelligence is hitting some speed bumps.
Exporting AI chips to allies like Canada and Japan is taking much longer than before, mainly because it now takes twice as long for export licenses to get approved.
Fewer staff at the Bureau of Industry and Security isn't helping either, making things even slower for President Trump's AI goals.
Iran conflict delays China AI summit
Ongoing conflict in Iran has pulled attention away from these issues and even delayed a key summit with China about AI resources.
White House spokesman Kush Desai says the administration is taking "a nimble and hands-on approach," experts warn that not investing enough in the bureau could hurt more than just chip exports: it could impact the whole tech rivalry with China down the line.