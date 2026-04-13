US AI chip exports delayed, BIS understaffing slows Trump goals Business Apr 13, 2026

The US push to stay ahead in artificial intelligence is hitting some speed bumps.

Exporting AI chips to allies like Canada and Japan is taking much longer than before, mainly because it now takes twice as long for export licenses to get approved.

Fewer staff at the Bureau of Industry and Security isn't helping either, making things even slower for President Trump's AI goals.