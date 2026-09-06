US AI investments drive job surge, European inflation hits 3.3%
The world economy is sending mixed signals right now.
In August 2026, the US saw its fastest job growth in five months, thanks to manufacturing, construction, and a push from AI investments, with unemployment steady at 4.1%.
Meanwhile, over in Europe, inflation hit an almost three-year high at 3.3%, putting extra pressure on the European Central Bank to consider raising interest rates.
US services resilient, regional growth divergence
The US service sector is picking up speed too, showing resilience even with inflation and ongoing global tensions like the Iran conflict.
Across the pond, higher UK bond yields have created a £12 billion ($16.2 billion) problem.
In Asia, India and Malaysia are seeing strong growth helped by energy security and a global boom in artificial intelligence, while China's factories are still struggling to bounce back, highlighting just how varied things look across different regions right now.