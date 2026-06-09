US airlines face 78% surge in April jet fuel costs
Business
US airlines are really feeling the heat from rising jet fuel costs: expenses soared to $6.5 billion in April 2026, up a whopping 78% from last year.
Prices per gallon jumped to $4.11, making travel even pricier and putting pressure on airline budgets.
American Airlines suspends 6 domestic routes
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which handles about 20% of global oil shipments, is making things worse, especially with ongoing conflict in Iran.
American Airlines is suspending six domestic routes and expects fuel costs to add $4 billion to $5 billion to expenses this year.
Smaller airlines are struggling most; IATA's Willie Walsh says profits per passenger could drop to just $4.50, half of last year's numbers, despite efforts to cut costs and raise fares.