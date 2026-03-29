US and India clash over WTO digital no-duty rule
World Trade Organization (WTO) negotiations have stalled as the US and India clash over whether to extend a ban on customs duties for things like software downloads and digital files.
The current no-duty rule ends this month. India wants a two-year extension, but the US is pushing for something permanent.
This debate comes after a rough year for global trade, making the outcome even more important.
Some members object to WTO reforms
There's also talk about updating how the WTO works—like making subsidies more transparent and speeding up decision-making.
Most countries are on board, but some, including India, aren't happy with parts of the plan, especially new agreements they say could mess with basic WTO rules.
How these talks play out could shape how countries do business online and beyond in the future.