US and India near trade deal under $500B Mission 500

US official highlights India's $20B investments

Top officials from both sides met in New Delhi on June 23 to hammer out details, especially around tariffs.

The US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bethany Poulos Morrison highlighted India's recent $20 billion investment commitments in the US calling it "the largest announcement in SelectUSA's history."

Both governments hope to finalize an interim deal by July 24, with promises that it'll be fair and boost both economies.