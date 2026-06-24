US and India near trade deal under $500B Mission 500
Business
India and the US are close to wrapping up a big trade agreement that would let American companies tap into India's huge market of 1.4 billion people.
This move is part of "Mission 500," aiming for $500 billion in two-way trade by 2030, so it's a pretty ambitious step for both countries.
US official highlights India's $20B investments
Top officials from both sides met in New Delhi on June 23 to hammer out details, especially around tariffs.
The US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bethany Poulos Morrison highlighted India's recent $20 billion investment commitments in the US calling it "the largest announcement in SelectUSA's history."
Both governments hope to finalize an interim deal by July 24, with promises that it'll be fair and boost both economies.