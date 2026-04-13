US and Iran talks fail, European stocks slide on Monday
Business
European stock markets slid on Monday after the US and Iran failed to reach a deal, with the STOXX 600 index falling 0.7%.
Investors are worried about possible oil supply issues and rising tensions in the Middle East, especially since last week, there was hope for a ceasefire that briefly boosted stocks.
Oil tops $100 inflation concerns return
Oil shot past $100 a barrel after talks collapsed, bringing inflation worries back into focus.
Energy shares went up slightly, but travel, banks, and industrial companies all lost ground.
Now everyone's watching to see if the European Central Bank will hike interest rates this year as markets react to all this uncertainty.