US and Iran tensions lift Brent to $105.99, WTI $96.45
Business
Oil prices climbed on Friday after the US and Iran ramped up tensions.
By midmorning, Brent crude hit $105.99 and West Texas Intermediate reached $96.45 per barrel, both seeing small but noticeable gains.
Meanwhile, oil futures on India's MCX actually dipped a bit in early trading.
US President Trump orders mine clearing
US President Trump ordered more Navy activity, including mine clearing, in the key Strait of Hormuz, signaling a show of force amid Iran's internal struggles.
He also extended a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon and plans to meet their leaders soon.
These moves shook up other markets too: nickel and turmeric futures both edged higher Friday morning as traders reacted to the latest headlines.