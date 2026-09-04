US and South Korea hold chip talks after Lutnick remarks

With Samsung and SK Hynix leading the charge, South Korea is a huge part of the world's chip supply, especially as US tech companies ramp up their AI game.

Back in 2025, South Korea committed $350 billion to boost US manufacturing.

The good news for Korean chipmakers? They're promised fairer tariff treatment compared to any other competitor with an equal or larger volume of chip trade.

Meanwhile, talks about South Korea's nuclear-powered submarine project (also from last year's deal) haven't made much progress yet.