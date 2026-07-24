US announces 10% tariff on Indian imports over forced labor
Business
The US just announced a 10% tariff on Indian imports, citing worries about forced labor.
Officials originally considered a higher rate but settled on 10% after discussions.
This move is part of a bigger US push to keep products linked to forced labor out of the country, and the new tariffs take effect from Friday.
USTR urges cooperation on forced labor
India lands in a group of 17 countries, including the UK Canada, and Bangladesh, facing this lower tariff because they either already ban or are working to ban forced labor imports.
Countries like Japan and South Korea will face a 10% or 12.5% rate instead.
The US Trade Representative stressed that fighting forced labor needs global teamwork, saying it's time for other nations to step up too.