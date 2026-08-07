US announces 15% tariff on Indian solar cells and modules
Business
The US just announced a 15% tariff on solar cells and modules coming from India, kicking in December 4, 2026.
This is part of a move signed by President Trump to set minimum prices for key solar materials, so anything priced too low gets hit with extra duties.
The goal? Make American-made solar gear more competitive.
US polysilicon production under 2%
US polysilicon production has dropped hard, from 50% of global polysilicon production capacity in 2005 to less than 2% in 2024.
Meanwhile, Indian exports to the US soared in 2024, hitting about $792.65 million.
With these tariffs (plus possible exemptions for companies building factories in America), the US hopes to boost its own manufacturing and rely less on imports.