US appeals court allows Trump administration 10% global tariff
Business
A US appeals court just said the 10% global tariff from the Trump administration can stick around while lawsuits play out.
The judges called the government's case "likely to succeed on the merits," so for now, these tariffs (rolled out in February after earlier ones got blocked) aren't going anywhere.
Court, critics challenge 1974 tariff authority
They're based on a rule from 1974 that lets presidents set short-term tariffs without Congress if there are big international payment issues.
But critics say this doesn't really cover trade deficits, which is what the administration claimed.
Just last month, another court actually ruled these tariffs illegal, saying Trump went too far, so expect more legal drama ahead.