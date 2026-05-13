US appeals court pauses ruling against Donald Trump's 10% tariff

Trump tariff prompts $166B refund claims

Trump rolled out the 10% tariff in February 2026 to help fix trade imbalances, but it has been tangled in court ever since.

After a Supreme Court ruling knocked down some of his other tariffs, businesses started asking for refunds, potentially up to $166 billion across more than 330,000 importers.

The refund process kicked off in May, but tariffs on things like steel and cars are still sticking around for now.