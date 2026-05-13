US appeals court pauses ruling against Donald Trump's 10% tariff
Business
A US appeals court just hit pause on a recent decision that called Trump's global 10% tariff illegal.
This means, for now, the tariff is not blocked, even though a lower court said it should be for two companies and Washington state.
Both sides will now submit their arguments as the legal battle continues.
Trump tariff prompts $166B refund claims
Trump rolled out the 10% tariff in February 2026 to help fix trade imbalances, but it has been tangled in court ever since.
After a Supreme Court ruling knocked down some of his other tariffs, businesses started asking for refunds, potentially up to $166 billion across more than 330,000 importers.
The refund process kicked off in May, but tariffs on things like steel and cars are still sticking around for now.