US appeals court rejects Apple delay in Epic Games case
Business
Epic Games just scored a major win in its long-running battle with Apple about how apps make money.
A US appeals court ruled against Apple's attempt to keep its strict App Store fees, saying Apple didn't show enough reason to delay changes or get the Supreme Court involved.
The case now heads back to a lower court for the next round.
California court to decide Apple commissions
The California district court will now decide if Apple can keep charging commissions on payments made through links outside the App Store.
Back in 2021, a judge said Apple had to let developers point users to other payment options, but so far, Apple's tweaks haven't fully met that order.
Epic's Tim Sweeney called this ruling Apple's delaying tactics have come to an end.