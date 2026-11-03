US appeals court upholds $114,663.11 fee award against Flux Drive
Business
A US appeals court just confirmed that Flux Drive Inc. has to pay $114,663.11 in legal fees after its trade secret lawsuit was dismissed.
The big takeaway? Just because lawyers used AI tools does not mean the bill should automatically be lower: there needs to be clear proof of overcharging.
Court says challenger must prove overbilling
Flux Drive argued that using AI made the legal work cheaper and claimed it was overbilled, but the court disagreed since it could not show real evidence.
The judges pointed out it is up to whoever challenges the bill to prove there is a problem, not just blame it on technology.
This sets a new bar for how courts look at technology and billing in future cases.