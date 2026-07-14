US approves Chinese purchases of NVIDIA H200 and AMD chips
Business
Big news for tech: the US has just approved a few Chinese companies, including ZTE Kangxun Telecom and server maker Maginfra, to buy NVIDIA's powerful H200 AI chips.
These chips are a big deal: they help train advanced AI models.
Plus, Kingsoft's affiliate can now get AMD chips too.
Approval underscores U.S.-China tech tensions
This decision is part of the ongoing U.S.-China tech tug-of-war.
Earlier this year, giants like Alibaba and Tencent were also allowed to buy NVIDIA chips, but shipments got stuck due to extra checks from both sides.
Since 2022, the US has tightened chip exports over security concerns but is now selectively approving deals like these to keep its edge while managing risks.