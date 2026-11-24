US authorities probe NVIDIA, Jensen Huang over acquisitions, accounting, security
NVIDIA and its CEO Jensen Huang are facing multiple investigations by US federal and state agencies.
The main concerns are about their recent tech acquisitions, accounting practices, and possible national security risks tied to a foreign associate.
It is all part of growing worries over advanced chip exports and how big tech companies handle sensitive technology.
NVIDIA board seeks chief compliance officer
The FBI is digging into Huang's connection with Alice Huang, who is suspected of espionage after an alleged affair.
At the same time, the Justice Department is reviewing NVIDIA's $12.9 billion Hugging Face deal and AI chip sales for antitrust issues.
The SEC is also checking their accounting methods, while California has issued a subpoena related to legal questions about Huang's personal life.
NVIDIA has declined to comment on the probes, but its board has formed a committee and started looking for a new chief compliance officer to tackle these challenges head-on.