US-based 3D Glass Solutions begins India's 1st 3D semiconductor plant
India's first 3D semiconductor plant is coming up in Odisha and it has already landed orders, even before the building work has started.
The groundbreaking just happened on April 19, 2026, at Bhubaneswar's Info Valley with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw kicking things off.
U.S.-based 3D Glass Solutions Inc. is behind the project, aiming to put India on the global chip map.
Plant uses 3D glass substrate technology
This plant will use cutting-edge 3D glass-substrate technology, which is a big deal for making high-performance chips used in AI and defense.
It plans to roll out about 70,000 glass panels and assemble 50 million units annually, with commercial production expected to begin by 2028, plus it will create over 2,000 jobs in Odisha.
It is a major step toward reducing India's dependence on imported semiconductors and strengthening its domestic chip ecosystem.