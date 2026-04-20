US-based 3D Glass Solutions begins India's 1st 3D semiconductor plant

Plant uses 3D glass substrate technology

This plant will use cutting-edge 3D glass-substrate technology, which is a big deal for making high-performance chips used in AI and defense.

It plans to roll out about 70,000 glass panels and assemble 50 million units annually, with commercial production expected to begin by 2028, plus it will create over 2,000 jobs in Odisha.

It is a major step toward reducing India's dependence on imported semiconductors and strengthening its domestic chip ecosystem.